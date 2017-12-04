Home » Breaking News » €63k to support Clare agricultural shows
Mick Sexton of Mountscott with his first prize bull at the North West Clare Show in Ennistymon. Photograph by John Kelly.

Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market & Data Protection Pat Breen has announced that €63,000 has been granted to Clare for agricultural shows next year.

“This €63,000 will be a huge benefit to the nine shows in County Clare who will each receive a grant of €7,000 each. The Clare shows include Kildysart, Kilrush, Clarecastle, Corofin, Ennistymon, Mullagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Bridgetown and Scarriff.

“This funding is particularly useful to the smaller shows that are susceptible to weather and other unexpected costs that can occur,” said Minister Breen.

“Agricultural shows are hugely important to the rural economy, with surrounding towns and villages benefitting hugely from each show.

“The Government considers this funding an important investment in rural communities and I am delighted that my colleague Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring has granted this funding for Clare,” he said

