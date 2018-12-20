Drugs worth €97,000 taken off Clare Streets for Christmas

GARDAÍ in Clare and Limerick have seized cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €97,000 following a joint operation on Wednesday evening and two arrests have been made.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle at Junction 11 (Dromoland) on the M18 motorway shortly after 7pm on Wednesday and a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of cocaine with a value of €56,000 (subject to analysis).

A 41 year old man was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ennis Garda Station.

He was detained for an initial six hour period, which has now been extended to 18 hours. Under this legislation and with approval from the Chief Superintendent and the courts he can be detained for up to seven days.

Superintendent Brendan McDonagh, of Ennis Garda Station described this seizure as “significant” as it has taken these drugs which were destined for the Clare market off the streets for Christmas.

The operation was undertaken by Clare’s drug unit in collaboration with the drugs unit and uniform members in Limerick.

During a follow up operation a house in Castleconnell, County Limerick was searched resulting in the discovery of cocaine with an estimated value of €17,500 along with 4kg of cannabis resin (value €24,000).

A 36 year old man has been arrested following this search and is also currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street Garda Station.