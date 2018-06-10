Dramatic Clare win sets up Limerick showdown

Clare 1-23 Tipperary 1-21

THE Clare hurlers scored an incredible, breathtaking win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium on Sunday. Clare didn’t lead until 90 seconds from the end of five minutes of injury time. Tipperary had led 1-21 to 1-20 three minutes into injury time. It was Clare’s first Munster championship win over Tipperary since 2003 and means that next Sunday’s final round game, at home to table topping Limerick, will have a place in the Munster final at stake. If Clare win they will qualify for the final. They currently sit on four points, one behind Limerick, while Cork, who play Waterford next week, are also on four points.

Peter Duggan who put over 0-15 in total, 0-13 from frees, was superb while Podge Collins also injected life and pace to the Clare attack. The Cratloe man set up Ian Galvin’s 64th minute goal, seconds after Jake Morris had spurned a goal chance for the home county.

Tipperary led 1-10 to 0-9 at half-time a scoreline that flattered Clare, who were very poor for most of the first half. Clare hit eight wides in that half, their touch was uncertain and they simply stood off Tipperary.

Michael Ryan’s team, who are now out of the Munster championship and All-Ireland qualifier series, looked to be in control for most of the second half, until Ian Galvin struck for that vital goal. A feature of Clare’s display was the impact from the bench, with Seadna Morey also excelling, adding pace and urgency from wing back.

The game was in the balance deep into injury time when Collins and Duggan struck for game winning points. They were also season saving points and set Clare up for a mammoth clash in Cusack Park on Sunday.

A more comprehensive match report will be published in Thursday’s print edition of The Clare Champion.

Clare: Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber), Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Joseph‘s), Jack Browne (Ballyea 0-1); David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), David McInerney (Tulla), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin 0-15, 0-13f), Tony Kelly (Ballyea 0-2), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Conor McGrath (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara 0-2); Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg).

Subs: Podge Collins (Cratloe 0-3) for Conor McGrath (34), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for David Fitzgerald (47), Ian Galvin (Clonlara 1-0) for David Reidy, Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Cathal Malone (60).

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Seán O’Brien, Séamus Kennedy, Donagh Maher; Joe O’Dwyer, Padraic Maher (captain 0-1), Brendan Maher; Ronan Maher (0-1), Cathal Barrett (0-1); Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher (0-1), Billy McCarthy (1-0); Seamus Callinan (0-3), Jason Forde (0-10, 8f, 1 65), John McGrath (0-3)

Subs: Noel McGrath (0-1) for Dan McCormack (10), Jake Morris for Patrick Maher (59), Alan Flynn for Joe O’Dwyer (60), Willie Connors for Donagh Maher (67).