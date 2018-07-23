Domestic championship race to begin in August

The result of Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Clare and Galway will determine the start up date for the domestic senior hurling and football championships.

Club representatives attended a meeting at Clareabbey on this Monday evening where two schedules of games were outlined.

In the event of the county senior hurlers qualifying for the All-Ireland senior final by beating Galway on Saturday, it is proposed to play first round games in the senior football championship over the weekend of August3, 4,/5 and 6 with round two to be played on the weekend of August 25/26. Round 3 will take place on September 22/23 followed by the quarter finals on October 6/7, semi-finals on 20/21 and the final on November 4.

In this schedule the hurling title race will begin on September ½ with round 2 a week later (September 8/9) and round three on September 15/16. The quarter finals will take place on September 29/30, the semi-finals on October 13/14 and the final on October 28 with the winners going on to play in the provincial club championship on November 4

Should Clare not get to the All-Ireland hurling final then first round games in the senior football championship will be on August 11/12 with first rounds in the hurling a week later, August 18/19. Round 2 in the hurling will be on August 25/26 followed by round 2 in the football a week later, September 1 and 2. Hurling round 3 will be on September 8 and 9 with football round 3 games on September 15/16.

The hurling quarter finals will be on September 22/23 followed a week later by the football quarter finals on September 29/30.

the hurling semi-final will be on the weekend of October 6/7 followed a week later,, October 13/14 by the football semi-finals. October 21 will host the hurling final with October 28 holding the football final.

The meeting agreed that the intermediate football championship will commence on August 11/12

By Seamus Hayes