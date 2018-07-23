Home » Sports » Domestic championship race to begin in August
The race for the cunty championship titles is set to begin in August

Domestic championship race to begin in August

The result of Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Clare and Galway will determine the start up date for the domestic senior hurling and football championships.

Club representatives attended a meeting at Clareabbey on this Monday evening where two schedules of games were outlined.

In the event of the county senior hurlers qualifying for the All-Ireland senior final by beating Galway on Saturday, it is proposed to play first round games in the senior football championship over the weekend of August3, 4,/5 and 6 with round two to be played on the weekend of August 25/26. Round 3 will take place on September 22/23 followed by the quarter finals on October 6/7, semi-finals on 20/21 and the final on November 4.

In this schedule the hurling title race will begin on September ½ with round 2 a week later (September 8/9) and round three on September 15/16. The quarter finals will take place on September 29/30, the semi-finals on October 13/14 and the final on October 28 with the winners going on to play in the provincial club championship on November 4

Should Clare not get to the All-Ireland hurling final then first round games in the senior football championship will be on August 11/12 with first rounds in the hurling a week later, August 18/19. Round 2 in the hurling will be on August 25/26 followed by round 2 in the football a week later, September 1 and 2. Hurling round 3 will be on September 8 and 9 with football round 3 games on September 15/16.

The hurling quarter finals will be on September 22/23 followed a week later by the football quarter finals on September 29/30.

the hurling semi-final will be on the weekend of October 6/7 followed a week later,, October 13/14 by the football semi-finals. October 21 will host the hurling final with October 28 holding the football final.

The meeting agreed that the intermediate football championship will commence on August 11/12

By Seamus Hayes

