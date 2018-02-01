Death of former councillor Colm Wiley

The death occurred last night (Wednesday) of Mr Colm Wiley of Bodyke, former Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council.

A popular figure in his parish and throughout the county, Mr Wiley was a Fianna Fáil representative on the council for 30 years.

Some years back, he was honoured at a special function in Mountshannon attended by the then Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

During his time as a member of Clare County Council, he held a number of positions, including as chairman of the council itself from 1994 to 1995.

During his time in the council, Mr Wiley he saw 16 councillors pass on the chain of office and worked with five county managers.

He started out with Fianna Fáil while working in Dublin in 1959, where he attended meetings at the party’s Dublin South Central branch at a time when the then Taoiseach Seán Lemass was also a member.

Mr Wiley went to England for work before returning to Ennis to contest the 1979 Fianna Fáil selection convention and was chosen to stand in that year’s local elections, which began his long career in local politics.

Mr Wiley had a life-long interest in the GAA and played hurling with his local club up to 48 years of age. He won junior championships in 1957 and in 1986 and captained the Brian Boru (Tulla, Boydke and Killanena) side that won the Clare Senior Championship in 1975. He also served on every committe position the Bodyke club.

While in London, he won all All-Ireland Intermediate title with the exiles

Colm was also a member of the St Flannan’s College team that won the Harty Cup in 1958.