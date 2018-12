Motorists travelling to and from West Clare were subjected to long delays following a traffic accident at Darragh just outside Lissycasey on Monday evening.

According to AA Roadwatch, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the N68 between Darragh and Lissycasey, which resulted in long delays, particularly for traffic coming from the Ennis side.

Drivers were advised to avoid this route, which is a notorious accident blackspot, if possible.