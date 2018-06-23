Cyclist death was not due to road traffic collision

THE death of a cyclist whose body was found on the old Crusheen-Gort road (R458) this evening was not caused by a crash, Gardai believe.

It is thought that the man, who was in his 50s, may have died due to a medical complication, and the cause of death may become apparent after a post mortem takes place on Tuesday.

The man was part of a group who were on a long distance cycle in support of charity. They were due to conclude the day’s cycling in Gort and spend the night there.

The man’s body was discovered a couple of kilometres to the Clare side of the county boundary with Galway. The road was closed for a period of time after the body was found but has since reopened.