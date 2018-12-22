County-wide approach to addiction

AN outline of a county-wide approach to dealing with drugs and alcohol addiction was presented to members West Clare Municipal District.

It came after Councillor Ian Lynch submitted a motion asking the director of service to “give an update on the multi-agency meeting in relation to addiction and what steps have been taken to help people in West Clare to deal with current addictions and prevent further addiction”.

Monica Meehan, senior executive officer, rural development, stated in a written response, a meeting of all key agencies was convened by the Mid West Regional Drugs and Alcohol Forum to discuss interventions for post addiction services in West Clare and in particular pathways for long term recovery and engagement in the community.

The organisations represented at the meeting included the Mid West Regional Drugs and Alcohol Forum, Bushy Park Treatment Centre, the Probation Service, Clare Local Development Company, An Garda Síochána, Bedford Row Clare, Ana Liffey Drugs Project Mid West, Clare Youth Service, Clare Sports Partnership, Southill Outreach, West Clare Family Resource Centre, Limerick Clare Education and Training Board, Youthreach and Clare County Council.

“Each organisation provided an overview of the work they are involved in and the service being provided. It was felt that the starting point needed to be a recording of the extent of services and interventions currently being delivered. This information would then be the basis for determining the next steps in addressing the issue,” she said.

Councillor Lynch expressed disappointment with had happened since he first raised the issue. He said he had been inundated by people concerned about the problem and they want to see action. He felt they had “abandoned the issue”.

Director of rural development, Leonard Cleary said they could have a coordinated plan with all agencies involved.