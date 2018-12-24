Councillors’ concern over Dublin Airport dominance

EAST Clare councillors have expressed concern over the stranglehold Dublin Airport has on the grown of passenger numbers over the last five years.

Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport are expected to be up to around 1.8 million by the end of this year representing over 30% of an increase since the airport became independent, separating from the Dublin group five years ago.

Cork Airport has grown by more than 2%, which translates into 50,000 and Knock Airport by 12% in the same period

Traffic at Shannon Airport has grown by over 400,000 since 2013, when the airport began managing its own business future after new legislation allowed it function independently of the Dublin Airport Authority.

However, Shannon Heritage managing director, Niall O’Callaghan pointed out the “unhealthy dominance” of Dublin Airport comes sharply into focus with confirmation passengers numbers at the city terminal grew by almost ten million in the same period.

Given the focus on regional developments and efforts to bring more foreign direct investment and visitors to Clare, Mr O’Callaghan expressed concern about the Dublin Airport dominant position at a recent Killaloe Municipal District meeting.

He confirmed Dublin Airport has 86% of market share and 96% of the overall growth since 2013. This leaves only 4% of the rest of the growth to be divided between the other three airports – Cork, Shannon and Knock.

“These figures tell us Dublin Airport are eating the pie and even when the pie gets bigger Dublin are eating all of this pie,” he explained.

Dan Danaher