Council support for local groups

Community and voluntary groups are being invited to submit applications to the Municipal District of Ennis Community and Arts Grant Scheme 2018.

The objective of the grant scheme is to encourage and support local organisations and groups active in the cultural, artistic and community development needs of Ennis and its environs.

Applications from organisations must be based within the Municipal District of Ennis area and the projects submitted for grant assistance under the €25,000 scheme must have a Municipal District of Ennis focus.

Application forms and guidelines for the Community and Arts Grant Scheme 2018 are now available on ennismunicipaldistrict@clarecoco.ie. The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Friday, February 16.