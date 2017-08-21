Council opens Book of Condolence

Clare County Council has opened a Book of Condolence at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis in solidarity with the people of Spain and in memory of the victims of the terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Members of the public are invited to sign the Book at Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, County Clare, during office hours of 9am to 5pm, Monday toFriday. Once closed, the Book will be delivered to the Spanish embassy in Dublin.

“On behalf of Clare County Council and the people of Clare, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the people of Spain at this difficult time,” said Councillor. Tom McNamara, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, commented, “By opening this Book of Condolence, Clare County Council is giving the people of Clare the opportunity to express solidarity with the people of Barcelona, Cambrils and Spain following this callous attack.”