Corofin preparing for North Clare Show

THE 69th North Clare Show will take place in Corofin on Saturday July 28. The show will again feature a range of events and competitions including cattle, sheep, donkey, poultry, vegetable and dog show sections.

Their will be particular interest in the All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler-Type Heifer Championship Qualifer. There will be a strong core of pedigree limousin cattle classes, with the Champion Limousin of the Show awarded the Michael Shannon Perpetual Memorial Cup.