Corofin preparing for North Clare Show

THE 69th North Clare Show will take place in Corofin on Saturday July 28. The show will again feature a range of events and competitions including cattle, sheep, donkey, poultry, vegetable and dog show sections.
Their will be particular interest in the All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler-Type Heifer Championship Qualifer. There will be a strong core of pedigree limousin cattle classes, with the Champion Limousin of the Show awarded the Michael Shannon Perpetual Memorial Cup.
West Clare native Peter O'Connell has worked for The Clare Champion for 12 years and covers everything from sport, especially GAA, news, features and has been even known to branch into the fashion scene on occasion.