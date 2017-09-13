Ireland’s biggest coffee morning together with Bewley’s takes place tomorrow (Thursday) with a number of campaign ambassadors and celebrities attending events across the country between 10am and 12 noon.

All money raised from Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice will go towards essential services such as homecare nurses, new equipment and development of new hospice care facilities. Among the beneficiaries will be Milford, which provides service for the Mid-West areea.

To support this important campaign, you can take part in a local coffee morning, host a coffee morning or simply text COFFEE to 50300 and donate €4 to their local hosp