Climb Moylussa and work off festive excesses

WALKING enthusiasts in South-East Clare have been issued with an open invitation to work off the Christmas excesses by joining Ogonnelloe GAA club on a climb of Clare’s tallest mountain, Moylussa, midday on Saturday, December 29.

In its annual Christmas community gathering, the club is going to make the most of its, and the county’s, biggest asset, Moylussa – the tallest point in the Slieve Bernagh Mountains at 532 metres – with an organised walk from midday. Walkers are asked to assemble for 11.45am.

Last year, the community put on a special Christmas Musical Gala but, with major renovations on the Community Hall only just completed, it is taking to the outdoors for the 2018 festive season gathering.

The starting point for the walk will be Two Mile Gate, with the two to three-hour – depending on levels of fitness – round-trek taking in the top of the mountain and, weather permitting, resplendent views across Lough Derg and well into neighbouring counties.

Not to leave music and festivities entirely out of the agenda, all participants are invited back to popular local hostelry, The Pipers Inn, where music and song, led by local performer Jim O’Brien and others, will round off a day that’s all about celebrating community.

Club vice chairman, PJ Delaney said community is important to everyone in rural Ireland and Christmas is a great time for it, not least with so many people returning home for the break.

“It’s a couple of years since we climbed Moylussa as a community so we’re heading back up, weather permitting, on Saturday week.

“We have an open invitation to anyone who wants to come along. It’s not just for our own club or parish; it’s for everyone. People who have never done it before might like to hike to the highest point in Clare and they can do it now on Saturday week with others.

“We’ll get plenty of healthy activity in the afternoon and a good bit of music, song and fun into the night. It’s a free event, of course, and just about getting people together,” he said.

The mountain is suitable for medium levels of fitness and deemed by walking groups to range between ‘easy to moderate’.

Participants are advised to wear hiking boots/trail shoes and bring some waterproof clothing, walking stick and light refreshments.

People intending to join the walk are advised to check in on Ogonnelloe Hurling Club’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/ogonnelloegaa/ and are asked to confirm their attendance by liking the event on the page to provide an understanding of numbers.

