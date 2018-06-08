Clare unchanged but Tipp make three changes

The Clare team to play Tipperary in the Munster senior hurling championship at Semple stadium in Thurles on Sunday is unchanged for that which was named to face Waterford two weeks ago.

Conor cleary has again been named at full back as has been the case for both of Clare’s championship games to date but he has played both those games at centre back with David McInerney in the full back line and the same is likely to be the case this week

the team named for duty is; Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) CAPTAIN, Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs),Jack Browne (Ballyea); David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), David McInerney (Tulla), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Conor McGrath (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara); Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

SUBS:Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Cian Dillon (Crusheen), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Daragh Corry (Tulla).

Meanwhile Tipperary have made three changes to their starting line up from that which lined out against Waterford last week. Donagh Maher, Cathal Barrett and Patrick Maher have all been recalled and they take over from Michael Cahill, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer.

Their team is; Brian Hogan; Sean O’Brien, Seamus Kennedy, Donagh Maher; Joe Dwyer, Padraic Maher (captain), Brendan Maher; Ronan Maher, Cathal Barrett; Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Billy McCarthy; Seamus Callinan, Jason Forde, John McGrath.

Minors make 3 changes

Meanwhile, there are some changes in personnell to the Clare minor hurling teasm for their clash with Tipperary at Thurles on Sunday.

Jason Griffin returns to the starting line up and he will line out at wing back in place of the injured Conor Carigg. Tony Butler also returns to the starting team and he will be at midfield in place of Fionn Slattery while Ruan’s Robin Mounsey comes into the starting line up in place of Jack Minogue,

The team is Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara); Jack Enright (Newmarket) Adam Mungovan (Doora-Barefield), Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens); JasonGriffin (Inagh-Kilnamona), Dylan McMahon (Clonlara), Darragh Healy (Clarecastle) Captain; Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara) Tony Butler (Doora-Brefield); William Halpin (Tulla), Gearoid O’Grady (Kilmihil), Robin Mounsey (Ruan); Mark Rodgers (Scariff) Keelan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona) Shane Meehan (Banner).

Subs; Shane White (Sixmilebridge), Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) Joey Droney (Ml. Cuysacks), Fionn Slattery (bodyke), CianGalvin (Clarecastle), Conor Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Josh Brack (Clarecastle), Cian Mulqueen (Broadford), Jack Minogue (Bodyke)

By Seamus Hayes