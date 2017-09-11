Clare to shine on Culture Night

Clare’s cultural community will come together on Friday, September 22 to showcase the creativity that exists within the county.

Culture Night Clare 2017 will see 40 free cultural events for all ages being held throughout Clare over a 10-hour period from 1pm to 11pm.

This year’s programme, which is organised by the Clare Arts Office and funded by Clare County Council and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is filled with free events.

Arts and cultural bodies throughout Clare will throw open their doors offering members of the public a chance to enjoy unique performances and catch a glimpse inside some of the most beautiful buildings and cultural institutions in their area.

A poetry trail, classical music, a ceramics and jewellery showcase and a family art workshop are just some of the ways that people around the county can enjoy this year’s Culture Night.

Culture Night in Ennis will culminate with ‘Firestorm’ – a show of light and shadow, skill and choreography that will light up the night like no other.

“Over the past 11 years this initiative has captured both the public’s imagination and the enthusiasm of artists and cultural organisations in Clare. This year is no different with 40 events planned around the county,” explained Siobhan Mulcahy, Clare Arts Officer.

“Culture Night happens because many people share a vision and enthusiasm for enjoying, celebrating and promoting creativity and culture,” added Ms Mulcahy.