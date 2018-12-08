Clare Take The Spoils In Jack Lynch Memorial Challenge

Colin Guilfoyle’s second half goal helped Clare to a 1-19 to 2-13 win over Wexford in the Jack Lynch Memorial Challenge.

The game was held in Dr Daly Park in memory of the Tulla native who passed away from leukemia 12 months ago aged just 20.

With the famous venue living up to its windswept reputation, the sides battled through difficult conditions to produce an entertaining encounter.

They were level inside the opening quarter with the Clooney/Quin pair of Peter Duggan and Ryan Taylor on target for the Banner who were playing with the aid of the elements.

Wexford struck the opening goal of the game on 18 mins when Aidan Nolan flicked a shot to the net after Ian Byrne’s free had dropped short.

Clare responded with further scores from Taylor and Duggan while Niall Deasy also got in on the action to leave Clare in front at the break by 0-10 to 1-5.

The sides traded scores once more after the restart before a second goal for Wexford through Rory Higgins saw them take the lead in the 43rd minute by 2-7 to 0-11.

The Clare response was immediate once more with Deasy and Taylor pulling the home side level inside the closing quarter.

Guilfoyle then struck for his goal with Brian Corry battling to keep the play in play before laying it off the Newmarket man to bear down on goal and finish from close range to send Clare 1-16 to 2-10 clear.

It was a lead they’d never lose with scores from Diarmuid Ryan, Taylor and Ian Galvin finishing off Clare’s tally while Wexford had Lee Chin to thank for their last three scores which all came from frees.

It was also confirmed that a total of €5,000 was raised at the gate in Dr Daly Park for Slainte an Chlair.

Clare: Andrew Fahy; Jason McCarthy, David McInerney (C), Seadna Morey; Diarmuid Ryan, Jamie Shanahan, Cathal Malone; Shane Golden, David Conroy; Ryan Taylor, Niall Deasy, Peter Duggan; Gary Cooney, Daragh Corry, Mikey O’Neill.



