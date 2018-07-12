Clare name an unchanged team

An unchanged team from that which lined out against Cork two weeks ago j

in the Munster final has been named by the Clare senior hurling management for Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter final date with Wexford at Pairc Ui Caoiomh.

However, there is a strong school of though which says there will be at least one change in personnell before the game gets underway at 3p.m.

Team captain Pat O’Connor sat out the weekend practice game amongst the panel and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to take his place in defence while rumours persist that changes will be made in the half back and midfield areas

Former captain Cian Dillon has earned a recall to the match day squad of twenty six where he replaces Jason McCarthy who was introduced at midfield in the second half of the Munster final

The team named for duty is; Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) Captain David McInerney (Tulla), Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) Conor Cleary ( Miltown St. Josephs) Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge);

Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin),Tony Kelly (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Podge Collins (Cratloe),

John Conlon (Clonlara), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs; Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), Cian Dillon (Crusheeen)

David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) Niall Deasy (Ballyea) Ian Galvin (Clonlara) Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley) Conor McGrath (Cratloe) Darragh Corry(Tulla)

By Seamus Hayes