Clare man charged with posession of child porn

A 41-year old Clare man has appeared in court charged with the illegal possession of 7,606 images and 139 video files of child pornography.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Dara O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the man and the accused made no reply when charged.

The man faces a charge that on September 4, 2013 he knowingly distributing child pornography for the purpose of distribution, publication and exportation contrary to Section 5(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

The man is also accused of knowingly having in his possession the 7,606 child porn images and 139 video files at a Clare address on the same date contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

Inspector Tom Kennedy said that the case will be going forward on indictment to the circuit court. In the circuit court, the accused, if convicted, faces a prison term up to five years on the possession charge and up to 14 years on the distribution charge.

Judge Patrick Durcan granted legal aid for the accused to be represented by solicitor Tom Kiely and extended time for the serving of the Book of Evidence in the case to April 18.

Judge Durcan remanded the man on bail to re-appear before the court on that date and imposed reporting restrictions on the name and address of the accused.