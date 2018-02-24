Clare make two changes for clash with Wexford

The Clare team to play Wexford in round 4 of the Allianz hurling league features two changes from the side that beat Cork in Cusack Park last weekend. Cathal Malone comes in for Tony Kelly at midfield while Jason McCarthy replaces team captain Patrick O’Connor at corner back.

Conor Cleary, fresh from his Fitzgibbon cup success with University of Limerick this Saturday afternoon, will captain the team

Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) and Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills) have beenincluded in the substitutes for the first time in this league

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Jack Browne (Ballyea), Conor Cleary (Miltown, St Josephs), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona); Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), David McInerney (Tulla), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Niall Deasy (Ballyea), John Conlon (Clonlara), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg ) Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs; Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), Gearoid O’Connell (Ballyea), Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Daragh Corry (Tulla), Conor McGrath (Cratloe) Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge) Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

By Seamus Hayes