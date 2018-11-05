Clare live register figures down by 13%

THE latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show that 4,707 people in Clare were on the live register at the end of October.

That figure is a 13% decrease on October 2017 figures. The county wide monthly increase is 17, although that figure is higher in North and West Clare.

Seventy people have joined the live register in North Clare, which now totals 797, with the West Clare figure increasing by 34 to 768. There was a fall in Ennis figures with 2,502 people on the live register, a monthly decrease of 47.