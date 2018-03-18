Home » Breaking News » Clare goes all out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day
Clare goes all out to celebrate St Patrick's Day
Ben Darcy at the St Patrick's Day parade in Sixmilebridge. Photograph by John Kelly.

Clare goes all out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day

Green is the colour throughout County Clare this weekend, as we celebrate the feast day of our patron saint, St Patrick. A festival atmosphere is evident in  town and village, with parades showcasing our traditions, culture and music, as well as everyday life in farming, business and industry.  Of course, no parade would be complete without colourful characters representing local, national and even international figures.

The county’s main parade in Ennis attracted a huge crowd, which stretched all along the route from Áras Contae an Chláir on New Road to O’Connell Street.  Mayor of Ennis Paul Murphy and grand marshall John Burke, the Everest climb hero, led the parade in a horse drawn carriage.


