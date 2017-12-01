Clare gardaí seize cocaine worth €70,000

The Clare Divisional Drugs unit have arrested two people after they seized cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 in Birdhill County Tipperary.

Two people have been arrested following the operation in County Tipperary and follow up searches were also carried out at a house in Newmarket on Fergus where drug paraphernalia were discovered.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the mid-west region, a car was stopped and searched by gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit in Birdhill, County Tipperary on Thursday, November 30.

During the search gardaí discovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €70,000 pending analysis.

Further searches were carried out at a house in Newmarket-on-Fergus where drug paraphernalia including a weighing scales and packaging were discovered.

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s have been arrested and are currently detained at Shannon Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days. The operation was led by the Clare Divisional Drugs unit supported by units from the Limerick Division.