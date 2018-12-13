Clare GAA Clubs And Schools Get Financial Boost From Munster GAA

GAA clubs and schools in Clare have received almost €177,000 from developments grants issued by Munster GAA.

The money is part of a total allocation of €1.1 million across the province for capital development projects.

Among the top recipients in Clare were Inagh/Kilnamona GAA club who received €27,595, with €26,128 going to Scariff GAA club and Clonlara GAA club who benefitted to the tune of €19,767.

A total of 22 applications from Clare were successful for this year’s scheme with sanding grants also allocated to clubs carrying out works on their pitches.

The incoming chairman of Munster GAA Liam Lenihan presented the clubs with their cheques at Clare GAA Headquarters in Clareabbey last Wednesday evening.

The full list of clubs and schools who received monies is as follows:

Ballyea €12,543.37

Broadford €1,557.38

Clonlara €19,767.72

Clooney Quin €2,400.80

Corofin €6,271.69

Cratloe €5,943.68

Doonbeg €1,334.00

Eire Og €10,197.76

Inagh/Kilnamona €27,595.42

Kilmurry Ibrickane €6,271.69

Kilnaboy NS €1,483.50

Lakyle NS Whitegate €5,000.00

Mountshannon NS €5,000.00

O’Callaghan Mills €15,043.37

Ruan €4,691.97

Scariff €26,128.57

Doora Barefield €2,005.68

The Banner €2,800.31

Tubber €1,912.11

Whitegate €8,924.36

Sanding development grants of €2,000 were also allocated to Corofin, Meelick, St Joseph’s Doora Barefield, Scariff and Newmarket on Fergus.

Elsewhere in the province, Cork received €221,709 from 42 applications, Limerick received €206,907 from 35 applications, Kerry received €124,771 from 23 applications, Tipperary received €281,011 from 38 applications and Waterford received €64,755 from 15 applications. Funding is allocated based on the amount spent and on the category of development.

Council Chairman Jerry O’Sullivan said “I am delighted to announce the awarding of over €1.1 million in grants supporting development projects in 169 clubs and 6 schools throughout Munster.”

“These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with clubs investing €8,331,577 in upgrading their facilities. This level of expenditure is testament to the strength of the GAA in the province and reflects the impressive vision of our clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike.”

He added “The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year. We are very fortunate to have such loyal support in the province and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the clubs and schools.”

Of the fund available this year, Central Council provided €640,000, with the balance of €490,000 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.