Clare Fire Service Responds to Halloween incidents

Clare County Fire and Rescue Service responded to two bonfire incidents on Halloween night.

Both incidents occurred in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis. The overall cost associated with the call out of the Fire Service to these incidents was approximately €2,000. The cost associated with the clean-up of the bonfire sites has not yet been determined.

Denis O’Connell, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said: “There was a significant reduction in the number of callouts this Halloween compared to previous years which is partly down to a combination of wet weather and increasing fire safety and environmental awareness amongst the general public.”

“As well as being illegal, uncontrolled backyard burning and bonfires pose a significant risk to property and public safety and therefore, we would like to acknowledge the public for their cooperation and for heeding our safety advice issued during recent weeks.”

Meanwhile, Clare County Fire and Rescue Service took part in a river rescue in Ennis on Halloween night. At approximately 8.20pm, the Fire Service was notified that a male had entered the River Fergus at Mill Road, Ennis. Firefighters retrieved the individual from the water. His condition is not serious.