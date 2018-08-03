Clare delay naming team for replay

The Clare senior hurling management team has delayed naming the team for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final replay with Galway at Semple stadium in Thurles until before throw in time (2p.m.)

Following the impressive performances made by a number of substitutes last week, there has been much speculation since the drawn game as to whether or not Clare will make chances to the team for this week.

There is a school of thought which suggests that David Fitzgerald and Aron Shanagher will be in the starting line up on Sunday but given the manner in which the Banner side have got over Wexford and drawn with Galway in their last two outings, many are of the belief that an unchanged team will line up at the throw in on Sunday.

Galway have yet to name their starting line up for the eagerly awaited tie but, given the injury concerns in their camp, this is not surprising. the expectation is that apart from centre back Gearoid McInerney all will be available and there are still hopes that McInerney will play.

Meanwhile, despite all the furore and criticism early in the week over the ticket distribution system put in place for this game, there are still tickets available for the replay. Quite a number of clubs have been advertising tickets for sale on their social media sites throughout the day

By Seamus Hayes