Clare County Council Grants Coastal Erosion Works in Doonbeg

A general view of the erosion at Doughmore beach adjacent to Doonbeg Golf course. Photograph by John kelly.

Clare County Council has issued a decision to grant permission for the development of coastal erosion management works at, and adjacent to, Carrowmore Dunes, White Strand, Doughmore Bay and Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, Doonbeg.

As per the provisions of the planning acts, any decision made may be subject to a first or third party appeal to An Bord Pleanála within four weeks of the decision date.

The application was lodged on December 22, 2016 and has attracted more than 40 submissions from interested parties, including Eammon Ryan TD,  West Coast Surf Club; Irish Surf Association Ltd; Save the Waves Coalition;  Friends of the Irish Environment; community groups and individuals.

The decision is subject to nine planning conditions, which include the payment of two separate planning conditions totalling €265,231.

The conditions set out that public access and rights of way to the beach shall not be obstructed in any way by the proposed development.

Mitigation measures outlined in the Environmental Impact Statement and Natura Impact Statement be implemented in full by the developer.

Prior to the commencement of the development a beach monitoring and management plan must be submitted to the planning authority, and ecologists must be appointed to oversee the construction of the project.

Details of the planning application, which bears the planning reference number p16/1012 and the planning authority’s decision will be made available on the Clare County Council website, www.clarecoco.ie, from 9.00 am on Friday December 22, 2017.

