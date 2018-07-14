Clare book All-Ireland semi-final date

Clare 0-27 Wexford 1-17

THE Clare hurlers will play championship hurling in Croke Park for the first time in five years following a superb 0-27 to 1-17 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Wexford in Cork. They will meet All-Ireland champions Galway in the semi-final, on Saturday July 28 at 5pm.

Playing in front of a small crowd of 10,255 in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Clare led 0-16 to 0-9 at half-time, following an excellent first half display. Tony Kelly put over 0-4 from play while Peter Duggan landed 0-4 from placed balls. David Reidy put over two quality points in that half, during which Clare worked exceptionally hard and won a high percentage of their own and Wexford’s puck outs.

Wexford put over the first two points of the new half and looked as if they would play their way back into it. However Podge Collins responded with an immediate point from play and at that juncture, Clare retained control.

Approaching the last ten minutes, Conor McDonald, goaled for Wexford and they came within three points of Clare as the 70 minute mark approached. A flurry of late scores from Shane O’Donnell, John Conlon, Ian Galvin and Conor McGrath, were critical in finishing off any hope Wexford had of a revival.

Thursday’s print edition of The Clare Champion will feature a more comprehensive match report and analysis.

Clare: Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Pat O’Connor (Tubber – captain), David McInerney (Tulla), Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge 0-1), Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s, Miltown), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge 0-1); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin 0-7, 5f), Tony Kelly (Ballyea 0-5), David Reidy (Éire Óg 0-2); Podge Collins (Cratloe 0-2), John Conlon (Clonlara 0-3), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg 0-4).

Subs: David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Colm Galvin, Ian Galvin (Clonlara 0-1) for David Reidy, Conor McGrath (Cratloe 0-1) for Peter Duggan, Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) for Cathal Malone, Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) for Jack Browne.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Damien Reck 0-1, Liam Ryan, Conor Firman; Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 0-1; Kevin Foley, Shaun Murphy 0-1; Rory O’Connor 0-10, 9f, Aidan Nolan, Liam Óg McGovern; David Dunne, Lee Chin 0-1, Conor McDonald 1-3.

Subs: Jack O’Connor for Aidan Nolan, Harry Kehoe for Kevin Foley, Simon Donohoe for Paudie Foley, Willie Devereux for Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).



