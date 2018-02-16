CIF welcomes €115b boost for infrastructure

The Construction Industry Federation has welcomed the €115 billion investment in infrastructure announced by Government today (Friday) as a “potential gamechanger” for the southern region. The announcement was made as part of the government’s 10-year public capital programme and National Planning Framework.

Regional CIF director, Conor O’Connell stated, “Today’s announcement could represent a game-changer for the southern region and for the Irish economy. Cities like Cork, Limerick and Waterford and our regional towns can be developed into a dynamic regional economy in the south that can counter-balance the irish economy’s overdependence on the greater Dublin area.The construction industry in the region has significant capacity to deliver the essential housing, infrastructure and specialist buildings underpinning the ambition outlined in the National Planning Framework.”

Mr O’Connell said the €115 billion outlined will give construction companies in the region the confidence to invest in their businesses again and we expect to see significant increases in activity across all our sectors including civil engineering, main contracting and obviously housebuilding.

“It’s worth noting that over 170,000 workers left the Irish construction sector between 2007 and 2013 and our challenge is to recruit many of those who left back into the industry as well as attracting those working abroad back home. Over the last three years the industry has been recruiting up to 1,000 extra workers a month and the pace of that recruitment will continue as we prepare for these significant infrastructural projects to commence. For the first time in many years those considering re-entering the industry can see a clear pipeline of work and projects over the next ten years. We, as an industry, and the Government will have to redouble their efforts to attract the thousands of workers required to fuel activity up to 2040,” Mr O’Connell said.