Church ups role in tackling online bullying

THE important role that religiouslic faith can play in tackling on-line bullying was emphasised at the national launch of Catholic Schools Week at St Flannan’s College in Ennis today (Wednesday).

Catholic Schools Week is an All-Ireland celebration which invites Catholic schools to give expression to the ethos of Catholic education, will run from this Sunday.

At the launch, Canon Tom Deenihan voiced concern at the influence of social media, with bullying moving from the school yard to online platforms.

He said, “Our faith teaches us that we are all made in the image and likeness of God. Surely as people of faith that should influence how we interact with each other, be it in school, out of school, with our families or work place. If our faith doesn’t influence us, it’s not a faith at all. If it doesn’t have any practical implications, it’s absolutely useless.” He stated that faith is not about indoctrination, but practical support for communities. Canon Deenihan pointed out that people’s faith should influence how they interact with each other on social media, suggesting this as an area schools could look across the country.

Fifth year student Padraig Casey outlined a number of areas in which St Flannan’s encourages students’ faith in their everyday lives, including involvement with the Pope John Paul II awards and Faith Friends programme.