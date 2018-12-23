Christmas weather forecast

IT won’t be a white Christmas, at least from Christmas Eve until St Stephen’s Day, according to Met Éireann’s forecast.

Monday

ON Christmas Eve, it will be mostly cloudy with patches of mist and fog in the north, although a few bright spells are possible. It is more likely to be cloudy with patchy rain in the south. Light and variable winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday

CHRISTMAS Day is likely to be rather cloudy and damp, perhaps with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle. Mist or fog could linger throughout the day in one or two locations. Light south to south-easterly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Wednesday

ST STEPHEN’S Day will be mostly cloudy once more with low cloud or mist likely at times. A few bright spells are possible around coasts during the afternoon, however. Gentle south to south-easterly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).