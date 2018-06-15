Changes to Clare senior and minor hurling teams

The Clare senior and minor hurling management teams have announced changes to the starting line ups for Sunday’s crucial games with Limerick from the sides which played Tipperary in Thurles last week

Following their hugely impressive performances when introduced last week, Podge Collins and Seadna Morey have been included in the starting senior line up for Sunday’s game at Cusack Park. They replace David Fitzgerald and Conor McGrath in a side that is otherwise unchanged from that which started last week

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen) Patrick O’Connor (Tubber), David McInerney (Tulla) Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs) , Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Podge Collins (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara). Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs: Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Ian Galvin (Clonlara),Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley), Conor McGrath (Cratloe),Daragh Corry (Tulla)

Meanwhile there is one change in personnell on the minor team which will take on Limerck in the opening game on Sunday from that which lost to Tipperary last week. Conor Hegarty will start at corner forward and in the resultant reshuffle midfielder Tony Butler drops to the substitutes bench

The team is; Cillian O’Brien (Clonlara); Jack Enright (Newmarket) Adam Mungovan (Doora-Barefield), Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens); Darragh Healy (Clarecastle), Dylan McMahon(Clonlara), Jason Griffin (Inagh-Kilnamona); Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara), Gearoid O’Grady (Kilmihil); William Halpin (Tulla), Robin\Mounsey (Ruan), Keelan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona); Mark Rodgers (Scariff), Shane Meehan (Banner), Conor Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

Subs; Shane White (Sixmilebridge); Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Tony Butler (Doora-Barefield), Jack Minogue (bodyke) Fionn Slattery (bodyke), Josh Brack (Clarecastle), Cian Mulqueen (Broadgord), Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) Ashley Brohan (Ruan)

By Seamus Hayes