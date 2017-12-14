Businessman convicted of rape

A 64-year-old Clare businessman is to be sentenced early in the new year, having been found guilty of multiple counts of rape, oral rape and indecent assault at the Central Criminal Court.

The man, who is from County Clare but cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Justice Isobel Kennedy late last month facing multiple counts of rape, oral rape, sexual assault and indecent assault on a young teenager 27 years ago.

The charges are alleged to have taken place on various dates between December 8, 1989 and March 31, 1992 at various locations within the county.

At the time, the complainant would have been between 12 and 14 years of age.

The trial opened initially on Thursday, November 23 but due to an issue with the availability of a juror, the case was rescheduled to start before a new jury on Monday, November 27.

The trial concluded at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, December 6, when the jury returned their verdict.

The man was acquitted on more than half of the charges before the court, which totalled 32 counts, but he was found guilty on multiple counts of rape, oral rape, indecent assault and one of attempted oral rape.

The case is now listed for sentencing at the Central Criminal Court on February 12.

By Carol Byrne