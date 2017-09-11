Bumper crowd expected for Newmarket v Sixmilebridge

Neighbours and lifelong rivals, Sixmilebridge and Newmarket will meet in the semi-final of the Clare senior hurling championship on Sunday week in Cusack Park. They were the first two out of the hat in this evening’s draw at Clareabbey which means that Clonlara will face Clooney-Quin in the other semi-final which will take place at headquarters on Saturday week.

In the intermediate semi-finals favourites Kilmaley will face Parteen in one semi-final while Smith O’Briens will take on Tubber and both these semi-finals are set for Sixmilebridge on Saturday week.

In the quarter finals of the junior A hurling championship which take place on Sunday week, the pairings are; Ennistymon v Ballyea; Eire Og v Clooney-Quin, Ogonnelloe v O’Callaghans Mills and Bodyke v Kilmaley.

Three teams must play off to determine who will be relegated from junior A and the draw determined that Wolfe Tones will play Meelick with St. Josephs getting a bye.

In the junior B football championship Banner and Doonbeg finished level in their group. As each had received a walkover, scoring differences didn’t apply so a toss of a coin took place to determine first and second position. Banner won the toss and they will top the group and play Kilmihil in the semi-final with Clarecastle taking on Doonbeg and both semi-finals will take place on Sunday evening.

