Home » Breaking News » Body found in Ennis
Body found in Ennis
Garda forensics experts seal off the body found near Gallows Hill and Turnpike Ennis on Friday morning. Photograph by Arthur Ellis

Body found in Ennis

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his early 40s, whose body was discovered in the Gallows Hill area of Ennis today (Friday) at approximately 10am.

It is understood that the body was discovered by a passer-by, and it was close to a tree and a side wall at the edge of a green area, which has a pathway running through it. The man had been living locally.

Locals were stunned upon hearing of the death. “It’s a lovely quiet area, we’re very surprised to have something like this here,” said one woman.

At present the scene is sealed off, while the body has been removed.

The body is removed from the scene near Gallows Hill and Turnpike Ennis on Friday morning. Photograph by Arthur Ellis

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Offices of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular any persons who were in the vicinity of The Turnpike Road/ Gallows Hill are in Ennis between the hours of 10pm on Thursday night and 10am this morning, to contact the incident room at Ennis Garda Station on 0656848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Tags

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s in the Turnpike area of Ennis today (Friday).

Check Also

Plaque to mark Caitríona’s anniversary

IN the week of the first anniversary of his wife’s tragic death, Bernard Lucas has …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)