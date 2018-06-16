Home » Breaking News » Biggest gathering ever of young cyclists in Ennis
At the School Cycle at Ennis Fire Station on Wednesday were, from left, Clare Champion managing director John Galvin; Clare hurler and advertising sales representative of The Clare Champion, David Reidy, CBS pupil Mark Glynn and his dad, Darragh and organiser, Róisín Garvey.
Biggest gathering ever of young cyclists in Ennis

CBS pupils at the School Cycle at Ennis Fire Station on Wednesday
Last Wednesday, to celebrate National Bike Week, almost 700 children from Ennis and surrounds, along with 100 adults, took part in a 3km cycle around Ennis to promote the benefits of cycling to school.

Starting from behind the Fire Station on new road, the peleton took a tour around the town, taking over the streets for almost an hour.

At the finish at The Fair Green, the children were organised into groups to make up a giant

Louisa Casey, Clare Ladies Cycling Club and Olivia McMahon, Holy Family NS, at the School Cycle at Ennis Fire Station on Wednesday
‘1.5’ on the playing field to remind motorists to leave at least 1.5m space around cyclists on the road.

 

 

Ayesha Rahman, barefield NS, leading out the School Cycle at Ennis Fire Station on Wednesday with Clare hurlers David McInerney, Ennis NS and David Reidy, Clare Champion Sales and Marketing Executive.
CBS teacher Aisling Kelly at the School Cycle at Ennis Fire Station on Wednesday
