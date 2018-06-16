Biggest gathering ever of young cyclists in Ennis

At the School Cycle at Ennis Fire Station on Wednesday were, from left, Clare Champion managing director John Galvin; Clare hurler and advertising sales representative of The Clare Champion, David Reidy, CBS pupil Mark Glynn and his dad, Darragh and organiser, Róisín Garvey.
Last Wednesday, to celebrate National Bike Week, almost 700 children from Ennis and surrounds, along with 100 adults, took part in a 3km cycle around Ennis to promote the benefits of cycling to school.
Starting from behind the Fire Station on new road, the peleton took a tour around the town, taking over the streets for almost an hour.
At the finish at The Fair Green, the children were organised into groups to make up a giant
‘1.5’ on the playing field to remind motorists to leave at least 1.5m space around cyclists on the road.