Biggest gathering ever of young cyclists in Ennis

Last Wednesday, to celebrate National Bike Week, almost 700 children from Ennis and surrounds, along with 100 adults, took part in a 3km cycle around Ennis to promote the benefits of cycling to school.

Starting from behind the Fire Station on new road, the peleton took a tour around the town, taking over the streets for almost an hour.

At the finish at The Fair Green, the children were organised into groups to make up a giant

‘1.5’ on the playing field to remind motorists to leave at least 1.5m space around cyclists on the road.