Beckman Coulter to create 70 jobs in O’Callaghan’s Mills

BECKMAN Coulter, based in Lismeehan, O’Callaghan’s Mills is to create 70 jobs over the next two to three years as it just announced expansion plans today.

Beckman Coulter develops, manufactures and markets products that simplify, automate and innovate complex biomedical testing and has revealed it is expanding the company’s development and manufacturing facility at Lismeehan.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The company’s 9,700 sq. metre site at Lismeehan in County Clare is a strategic site for the global Beckman Coulter Diagnostics business, with 330 people working there.

Work carried out currently on the site includes the development, manufacture and support of reagents (mixtures for use in chemical analysis) for clinical chemistry, immunochemistry and haematology product lines.

The expansion will provide capacity for two new product streams at the Clare site, and will also provide for the ongoing growth of the current product streams.

The new expansion will add an additional 6,700sq. meters to the facility.

Planning permission has been granted for the new facilities by Clare County Council and construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2018.

Minister of State for Employment and Small Business Pat Breen TD said, “Beckman Coulter’s expansion is a great win for County Clare, the Irish Government and the IDA. As Minister for Employment I warmly welcome the creation of 70 additional jobs over the next two to three years. This is a great boost for Clare and the Mid West Region. This expansion now places Beckman Coulter to the forefront of the biomedical testing industry and the investment made by the company also allows for ongoing growth of current product streams.”

Piers Devereux, VP of operations for Beckman Coulter, said, “We are excited to build out our site here in County Clare. The calibre of the local workforce and the excellent support we receive from the community really sets this site apart. Our Ireland presence is essential for Beckman Coulter to achieve our vision of advancing healthcare for every person.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said: “This is very welcome news. Regional investment is a top priority for IDA Ireland. Supporting established companies to grow and add jobs is a key focus for us and this expansion, adding significant additional capacity to the Lismeehan site, will be of great benefit to County Clare the Mid West Region. It will also act as a strong reference seller for this regional location. It demonstrates substantial commitment by Beckman Coulter to the County Clare site. I wish the company every success with this new phase of development.”