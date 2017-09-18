Home » Breaking News » Banner welcome for Rhode Island group
Banner welcome for Rhode Island group
Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport; Hope Hopkins, VP Business Development; Mark Brodeur, director Tourism, Mayor Scott Avedisian; Minister Pat Breen; Mayor Tom McNamara, Kathy Therieau, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and Padraic McElwee, had of enterprise, LEO Clare at the function for Rhode Island Commerce Corporation at Durty Nellys, Bunratty.

Banner welcome for Rhode Island group

 

Clare County Council today (Monday) hosted a delegation from Rhode Island, USA, at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, comprising business, tourism and government representatives, was led by Mayor Scott Avedisian, City of Warwick.

Warwick is the second largest city in the State of Rhode Island and is home to T F Green Airport which is served from Shannon Airport by Norwegian Air.

The delegation was welcomed to Ennis by Councillor Tom McNamara (Mayor of Clare), Pat Dowling,Chief Executive, Clare County Council and Padraic McElwee, head of enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Clare).

A function attended by the delegation and community, business, Government, local government and tourism representatives from throughout County Clare was hosted in Durty Nelly’s, Bunratty, last night (Sunday).

Tags

Clare County Council today (Monday) hosted a delegation from Rhode Island, USA, at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis.

Check Also

Daisy enjoying her dogguccino after visiting the vet.

Keeping your dog in tail-wagging good health.

By Daisy Galvin It’s absolutely vital to keep an eye on your health, particularly when …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)