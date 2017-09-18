Banner welcome for Rhode Island group

Clare County Council today (Monday) hosted a delegation from Rhode Island, USA, at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, comprising business, tourism and government representatives, was led by Mayor Scott Avedisian, City of Warwick.

Warwick is the second largest city in the State of Rhode Island and is home to T F Green Airport which is served from Shannon Airport by Norwegian Air.

The delegation was welcomed to Ennis by Councillor Tom McNamara (Mayor of Clare), Pat Dowling,Chief Executive, Clare County Council and Padraic McElwee, head of enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Clare).

A function attended by the delegation and community, business, Government, local government and tourism representatives from throughout County Clare was hosted in Durty Nelly’s, Bunratty, last night (Sunday).