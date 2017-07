Ahead of Friday’s All-Ireland final, Ballyea’s Jack Browne tells all

Name: Jack Browne

Age: 23

Occupation: Teacher

Favourite hurler: Seanie McMahon

Favourite food: Chocolate

Favourite song: Dynamite

Who is the best singer on the panel? Gudgy O’Connell

Who thinks they can sing but can’t? Joe Neylon

Who is the best craic on a night out? James Murphy

Who always wants to go home early? Redgy O’Connor

Other sporting interests? Greyhounds

You may not know this about me but I …… am a natural forward