Ballyea fail to field in u-21 championship

The race for the under 21 hurling championships (A, B and C) got underway this Saturday afternoon but the biggest talking point concerned a game that didn’t take place, the first round game between Ballyea and Clonlara in the B competition.

Ballyea had sought a switch from Saturday afternoon because of the involvement of two of their team, Cillian Brennan and Pearce Lillis, with Clare in tomorrow’s Allianz football league game between Clare and Roscommon but Clonlara explained that due to work committments they were unable to accomodate Ballyea’s request for a change. It is understood that Ballyea offered to play the game this Sunday evening or on Monday or Tuesday evenings.

On the field of play it was a good evening for Inagh-Kilnamona, both of whose teams progressed. Their A team, after some anxious moments, put in a strong second half to overcome St. Josephs on a 1-20 to 1-11 scoreline. The final score is a little flattering in their favour. The McCarthy brothers Jason and Aidan played key roles in this win with Aidan contributing 0-10 of their tally.

In the C competition Inagh-Kilnamona’s second team scored a two point win, 0-10 to 1-5, over the Banner.

Kilmaley will play Wolfe Tones in the last of the quarter finals in the A competition after they were three point winners, 1-11 to 1-8, over Clarec;astle.

Sixmilebridge scored a comfortable 1-18 to 1-10 win over Newmarket in a tie played at Clonlara, the winners pulling away in the final quarter.

Crusheen-Tubber scored an eight point win, 1-13 to 0-8, win over Eire Og in the race for the B title. In the same grade Corofin-Ruan were one point winners, 0-16 to 1-12 over Tulla while O’Callaghans Mills scored a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Whitegate.

By Seamus Hayes