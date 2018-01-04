Armed Response Unit in Ennis

MEMBERS of the Garda Armed Response Unit assisted Clare County Council with an inspection at a site in Ashline on the Kilrush Road in Ennis today.

Council officials inspected the site where there are six burned out housing units.

While the site has been used for Traveller accommodation in the past, Clare County Council are planning to put a new social housing development in place there. The local authority is currently seeking a High Court injunction against Bernard and Helen McDonagh, which would compel them to leave the site.