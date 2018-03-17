Are you a budding photographer?

A PHOTO opportunity with a difference is being offered to the young people of Clare thanks to both Ennis Rotary Club and The Clare Champion.

The two organisations and several other sponsors have joined forces to offer the talented youth of Clare an opportunity to excel and be recognised for photography. This is the first year of what is hoped will become an annual competition for those between the ages of seven and 18 living in County Clare.

The budding young photographers are asked to submit an image based on the theme ‘My Best Friend’. Judging the competition will be award-winning Clare Champion photographer John Kelly, commercial and wedding photographer Paul Corey and Chris Copley, a committee member of Ennis Camera Club. The competition is now open, with submissions closing on April 6.

The competition is a first for Ennis Rotary Club, according to its president Michael Shepherd. “For many years Rotary has held a youth leadership competition and the Champion has held a short story competition, both at the secondary level but for us this is the first time we have been involved in a photography competition.

“As part of Rotary’s focus in supporting education we wanted to offer recognition to those students who may not excel in academics, sports, or music. These areas are already well recognised in County Clare. Since so many young people today have cameras and take photos we expect a great many entries.”

He added that the judges will be looking for creative interpretation and expansion of the theme beyond a mate or pal.

“Those taking part are encouraged to explore the theme and use their creativity. As this is our first year having this competition we really don’t know what to expect but we are looking forward to seeing what they come up with, to see things through their eyes and get a different perspective.”

Editor of The Clare Champion Austin Hobbs added that the newspaper was delighted to get involved with this project. “The Clare Champion has rowed in behind this competition, which we see as a natural fit given our background in producing top quality photos going back over many years.

In fact one of the judges is John Kelly, who has won numerous awards and exhibited his work so he certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to what makes a great photograph.”

Photographs for the competition must be entered in digital format, and winners will be printed and presented at an awards night on April 19.

Competition winners in each age group will receive valuable prizes and be published in The Clare Champion. One overall winner will progress to an all-Ireland final sponsored by Rotary International for additional prizes and recognition.

Submissions can be made via email to ennisrotaryphotocompetition@gmail.com. Entries must include a completed and signed entry form, which is available at www.clarechampion.ie/rotary/entryform.pdf

The photographs must have been taken within one year of the submission deadline of April 6. The competition is open to those aged seven to 18, with the age categories taken as of August 31, 2018. Entries will be divided into three groups – junior, aged seven to 10; intermediate, aged 11 to 13 and senior, aged 14 to 18.

There will be first, second and third prizes of €40, €30 and €20 respectively, plus the overall winner’s photo will be entered in the District All-Ireland competition. The overall winner’s work will be printed, mounted and framed in A3 size, a prize valued at €100, which is sponsored by the Ennis Camera Club.