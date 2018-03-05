Appeal to conserve water

Irish Water is advising customers in Clare that due to the extremely cold weather conditions and exceptionally high water demand, some water treatment plants in the county are struggling to keep up with supply demands.

All customers are being asked to conserve water to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Customers throughout the county are urged to conserve water by avoiding unnecessary water usage. Customers with external taps should ensure that these are securely turned off as we try to protect the levels of our reservoirs and secure drinking water for local communities. A continuous flow from an external tap over a 24 hour period could use the equivalent of the daily water usage of 40 households.

“Irish Water working, in partnership with Clare County Council, thanks customers for their patience while we work to resolve all issues due to the extremely cold weather conditions and would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused,” said a spokesperson.