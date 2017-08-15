An eipc drive on Wild Atlantic Way

Travel bible Lonely Planet has named two routes on the island of Ireland – the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route – as two of the “world’s ultimate road trips”, in its new publication Epic Drives of the World.

The Wild Atlantic Way covers the length of the west Clare coastline from Loop Head to Ballyvaughan.

Welcoming the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The inclusion of the Wild Atlantic Way in Lonely Planet’s new ‘Epic Drives of the World’ is wonderful news and will surely help to inspire travellers everywhere to put Ireland on their holiday wish-list. It is another well-deserved accolade for Ireland and our spectacular scenery, which provides Tourism Ireland with a great hook to continue to promote the Wild Atlantic Way and the island of Ireland around the world as a ‘must visit’ destination.”