Airport seeks to fill retail units

SHANNON Airport Authority is looking for a retail operator to take on two units.

One of the units is landside and 187.3 m2 in size. It is situated in a pivotal location in the main terminal building, between the check-in area and the arrivals area. According to the tender documents, the unit “is visible and accessible to all arriving and departing passengers, ‘meeters and greeters’, airport staff and the general public”.

The other unit is 136 m2 in size and is in the departure lounge, adjacent to the main duty free shop.

According to the documentation, the items to be sold would include books, magazines and similar publications, as well as convenience items (soft drinks, pre-packed sandwiches, mobile phone top ups etc).

It also states, “SAA is currently working on a ‘Sense of Place’ masterplan, which is focusing on the essential touch points in the passenger journey from the approach road to the boarding gate and all key areas in between.

“The arrivals area, where unit A is located, has been selected as the first area to be addressed as part of the Sense of Place project. Phase 1 of the arrivals project will include the construction of a new restaurant, which is scheduled to be completed in Q2/2018. This restaurant will be directly opposite unit A. Phase 1 will also include the expansion of unit A’s existing footprint.”

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála has found that proposals for improvements at the airport should go to Clare County Council for planning permission.

SAA is looking to modify the existing façade of the arrivals hall, to facilitate provision of a new café and the relocation of car hire units.

At the south elevation, it is seeking to relocate four wooden kiosks accommodating car hire units. They are to replaced with new glazed units.

At the east elevation, it wishes to modify the façade arrangement to facilitate relocation of car hire units internally. Works would include the demolition of existing stores, the retention of an existing exit door, demolition and rebuilding of a new curtain wall section over 4.2m approximately and the reinstatement of the roof over the extended section.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector’s report said, “I recommend that the SAA DAC be informed that the proposed development at Shannon Airport does not fall within one or more of the paragraphs specified in the condition contained in section 37 A (2) of the Planning and Development Act, 200, as amended, and consequently does not constitute strategic infrastructure development.

“A planning application should be made in the first instance to Clare County Council.”

By Owen Ryan