Man injured in car accident near Lissycasey

GARDAI in Kilrush are investigating a serious road traffic accident, which happened this morning, about six miles from Ennis.

The collision occurred at approximately 9am at Caherea, Ennis. The car hit a tree, the male drive, who was the sole occupant, was injured and taken to Limerick University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí have one lane closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and have a traffic management system in place allowing for traffic movement.