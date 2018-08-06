Home » Breaking News » Man injured in car accident near Lissycasey

Man injured in car accident near Lissycasey

GARDAI in Kilrush are investigating a serious road traffic accident, which happened this morning, about six miles from Ennis.

The collision occurred at approximately 9am at Caherea, Ennis. The car hit a tree, the male drive, who was the sole occupant, was injured and taken to Limerick University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious.

Gardaí have one lane closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and have a traffic management system in place allowing for traffic movement.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.45 am and 9.15am to contact them at Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

