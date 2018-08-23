40 jobs lost at Shannon company

AROUND 40 jobs are being shed from Digital river in Shannon, as the work is being transferred to Bulgaria.

Laura May, vice-president of global delivery and commerce operations with the company, this week said, “We recently made a strategic decision to transition a part of our customer service business to an existing third-party provider, which resulted in a reduction of staff in our Shannon office. Digital river’s Shannon office continues to be a vital part of our global business and remains our largest European office, with no plans to relocate the remaining operations.

“We have just concluded a consultation process within our Shannon office, where employee representatives were consulted with and came to agreement on several items related to the transition, including the redundancy package.

“We are currently in the process of individual consultation with the at-risk employees and are committed to providing as much support as possible.”

Minister of State Pat Breen said around 60 jobs will remain in Shannon. “This company is there since 2005. It’s an e-commerce company and will continue to operate out of Shannon. This is a strategic decision to support the future direction of the company.”

Deputy Breen added, “My thoughts are with the workers and their families. Overall, in terms of the trend of job creation in Ireland and particularly in the Shannon area, it has been very positive and foreign direct investment continues to grow in the region.”



Owen Ryan