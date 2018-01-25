2018 under 21 hurling pairings

Clare under 21 A hurling champions, Feakle-Killanena will begin the defence of the title with a game against their neighbours, an amalgamation of Bodyke-O’Callaghans Mills.

The draw was made at this Thursday evening’s county board meeting with nine teams in the hat for the A title.

Clarecastle and Kilmaley will meet in a preliminary round with the winners going through to face Wolfe Tones in a quarter final.

The full under 21 A draw is;

Preliminary round; Clarecastle v Kilmaley;

Quarter finals; 1—Wolfe Tones v Clarecastle or Kilmaley; 2-Feakle-Killanena v Bodyke/O’C.Mills; 3-Inagh-Kilnamona v St. Josephs; 4-Newmarket v Sixmilebridge’;

Semi-finals; 4 v 3; 2 v 1;

Under 21 B;

Byes to A-Cratloe; B-Scariff-Ogonnelloe; C-Smith O’Briens;

Round 1; D-Broadford v Clooney,-Quin; E; Ballyea v Clonlara; F Whitegate v O’C.Mills; G; Corofin-Ruan v Tulla; H; Crusheen-Tubber v Eire Og;

Quarter finals; 1; F v D; 2; B v H; 3; A v C; 4; G v E;

Semi-finals; 2 v 3 and 4 v 1

Under 21 C;

Round 1; A Clarecastle a bye; B; Parteen-Meelick v Ennistymon; C; Banner v Inagh-Kilnamona; D; Bodyke v Kilmaley;

Semi-finals; C v A and B v D

New PRO

Crusheen chairman Michael O’Connor is the new public relations officer for Clare GAA. He was the only nominee for the position at this week’s county board meeting and he succeeds Sean O’Halloran from Bodyke who completed his five year term in the role at convention back in December.

O’Connor is the gaelic games officer with NUIGalway and he will fill the role of secretary for the national feile na nGael committee for 2018

By Seamus Hayes